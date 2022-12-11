Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) passed the toughest test of his career by soundly defeating three-time world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3, 21 KOs) via eight-round unanimous decision. The bout was featured on the Lopez vs Martin card live Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, December 10. Davis controlled the fight from beginning to end with his speed, power and superior skills. All three scores were 80-72.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

Davis said: “I felt great, man. He’s definitely a tough veteran. I was definitely trying to stop him in there. I had him hurt a lot of times, but he’s a veteran and knows how to survive. That’s what he did tonight.

“I would give myself an A, but I ain’t stop him. So, I give myself a B+. I felt like I was conditioned throughout each and every round. There were rounds where I was picking it up and some rounds where I was slowing it down just to catch him with a big shot. I give myself a B+ tonight.”

