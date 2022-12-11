Search
UFC

Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon by decision in UFC 282 co-main event (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Paddy Pimblett came out victorious when he faced Jared Gordon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 10. The contest served as the co-main event on the UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card live on pay-per-view.

In Australia UFC 282 aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The scheduled for three rounds lightweight bout went the full distance. In the end all three scores were 29-28 in favor of the British fighter.

With the victory Pimblett improved to 20-3 and secured his sixth win in a row. Gordon dropped to 19-6.

Check out Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon fight video highlights up top and below. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon fight video highlights

MMA fans can watch UFC UFC 282 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC 282 results

