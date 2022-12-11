Search
Raul Rosas Jr submits Jay Perrin in the first round at UFC 282 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

UFC’s youngest fighter Raul Rosas Jr improved his unbeaten record to 7-0 and handed Jay Perrin (10-7) his third defeat in a row when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 10. The bantamweight bout was featured on the top of preliminary card at UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

18-year-old Rosas Jr applied a rear-naked choke forcing Perrin to tap. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 44 seconds into the first round. Check out the video of submission up top and below.

MMA fans can watch UFC UFC 282 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC 282 results.

