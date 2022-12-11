Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6) came out victorious when he faced Alex Morono (22-8) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 10. The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout was featured on the UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card live on pay-per-view.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

“Argentine Dagger” claimed the win via TKO with punches. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 29 seconds into the third round.

