Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin full fight video highlights

Teofimo Lopez and Sandor Martin battled it out in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, December 10. The contest featured Brooklyn native and former unified lightweight champion up against former European champion from Spain. The pair squared off in the WBC junior welterweight title eliminator. In addition, Lopez’s WBO International and NABF titles were up for grabs.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout went the full distance. Lopez, who headlined in the big room at Madison Square Garden for the first time, came out victorious with a hard-earned split decision win over southpaw Martin. One judge had the bout 95-94 for Martin, while two others had it 96-93 and 97-92 for Lopez.

With the victory Teofimo Lopez improved to 18-1, 13 KOs. Sandor Martin dropped to 40-3, 13 KOs.

‘My whole thing now is just staying focused and staying devoted’

The former lightweight champion was originally scheduled to fight Jose Pedraza, but a non-COVID-related illness forced the Puerto Rican contender to pull out of the fight. Martin immediately accepted the opportunity on three weeks’ notice.

Lopez initiated the bout in usual fashion by taking the center of the ring and trying to control the action with his speed and power. But at the end of the round, the two accidentally clashed heads, which evidently broke Martin’s nose and bothered him for the rest of the fight.

Martin’s quick footwork also began to cause problems in the opening minutes, especially as he used his lead right hand to lure Lopez in. In the second round, Martin was successful with that strategy and even dropped Lopez with a counter right hook.

Lopez then spent the rest of the fight trying to attack Martin and counter him when he committed to his punches. Martin was successful in preventing Lopez from positioning himself to land combinations, but at times he was also more concerned with evading shots than exchanging with Lopez.

As the fight ended, Lopez appeared to fight with more urgency while Martin seemed to think he had the fight won.

Lopez said: “It’s so hard to fight somebody like this when they’re running the whole time. Every time this guy committed, I countered and got him every time. He just ran the whole time. It’s OK, though. We got a lot to work on. But first off, I want to thank God for this. No matter what it was. I apologize to everybody tonight. This is not how we perform. But, listen, our dancer partner was running the whole time.

“Every time that this man wanted to commit, I was countering him and tagging him. That’s why he was running the whole time. I felt great overall. I knew he was tired. He didn’t want to commit. He was staying on his back foot and just running around the whole time. But it is what it is. This makes it look good. These guys are going to want to fight me now. More than ever. Now this is great. Now I can actually have a good fight.

“We would love to fight Josh Taylor. We would love to fight Regis Prograis. Or even a rematch with George Kambosos. My whole thing now is just staying focused and staying devoted.”

Martin said: “It was a surprise with the judges. I won this fight clearly. For one judge, I only won two rounds? Really? There were two knockdowns. The referee didn’t count one of the knockdowns. He missed all of his punches. That’s a masterclass of boxing. That’s a robbery. But that’s the sport of boxing.

“In the ring, I controlled all the action. The timing. The moments. In the ring, controlled everything with my will. Teofimo was overanxious. In the eighth round, his corner told him, ‘Hey, let’s do it. You could lose this fight.’

“It wasn’t just the broken nose. I only had three weeks of preparation. The broken nose was from an accidental headbutt. But I didn’t worry about this. But I knew that it would hurt every time he punched me there. But he didn’t punch me. Every time he punched me, I said ‘Ow.’ But he touched me three times? Four times, maximum? Really? You win with this?”

Check out Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin full fight video highlights up top.

Get Lopez vs Martin full fight card results.