Terence Crawford came out on top when he faced David Avanesyan in the main event at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, December 10. The contest featured three-division world champion and long-reigning WBO welterweight titleholder up against against No. 6-ranked contender.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout ended half way through. The lights went off at 2 minutes and 14 seconds after “Bud” delivered a big left followed by right hook.

With the victory by knockout Terence Crawford made the sixth successful defense of his WBO welterweight title, remained undefeated and improved to 39-0, 30 KOs. David Avanesyan dropped to 29-4-1, 17 KOs.

Get Crawford vs Avanesyan full fight card results.