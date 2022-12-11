Search
Boxing

Terence Crawford KO’s David Avanesyan in the sixth round to retain title – video of knockout

FIGHTMAG

Crawford vs Avanesyan: WBO welterweight title fight live from CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE

Terence Crawford came out on top when he faced David Avanesyan in the main event at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, December 10. The contest featured three-division world champion and long-reigning WBO welterweight titleholder up against against No. 6-ranked contender.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout ended half way through. The lights went off at 2 minutes and 14 seconds after “Bud” delivered a big left followed by right hook.

With the victory by knockout Terence Crawford made the sixth successful defense of his WBO welterweight title, remained undefeated and improved to 39-0, 30 KOs. David Avanesyan dropped to 29-4-1, 17 KOs.

Get Crawford vs Avanesyan full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097