TJ Brown submits Erik Silva in the third round at UFC 282 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

TJ Brown (17-9) came out victorious when he faced Erik Silva (9-2) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The featherweight bout was featured on the early preliminary card at UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

Brown claimed the win by submission after he applied the arm-triangle choke forcing Silva to tap. The fight ended at 3 minutes and 41 seconds into the third round. Check out the video of finish below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Get all UFC 282 results.

