Lopez vs Martin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin results live from New York
Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Lopez vs Martin: WBC junior welterweight title eliminator at Madison Square Garden in New York

Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) and Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, December 10. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest features Brooklyn native and former unified lightweight champion up against former European champion from Spain. The pair battles it out in the WBC junior welterweight title eliminator. In addition, Lopez’s WBO International and NABF titles are on the line. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 11.

In the ten-round co-main, Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio and Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana battle it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental and Silver USNBC heavyweight titles. Among other Lopez vs Martin undercard bouts, Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico faces Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an eight-rounder with Zayas’s NABO and vacant NABF junior middleweight titles at stake. Plus, Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia and Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico meet in an eight-rounder for the vacant WBO Intercontinental and USNBC lightweight straps. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, December 10
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: ESPN on Kayo
Date: Sunday, December 11
Time: 1 pm AEDT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Martin from practically anywhere.

Lopez vs Martin fight card

Get Lopez vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – WBC junior welterweight title eliminator
  • Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Frederic Julan vs. Joe Ward, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin results

  • Tiger Johnson def. Mike O’Han Jr by TKO (R5 at 1:29)
  • Damian Knyba def. Emilio Salas by TKO (R2 at 1:50)
  • Joe Ward def. Frederic Julan by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 79-73)
