Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) and Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, December 10. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest features Brooklyn native and former unified lightweight champion up against former European champion from Spain. The pair battles it out in the WBC junior welterweight title eliminator. In addition, Lopez’s WBO International and NABF titles are on the line. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 11.

In the ten-round co-main, Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio and Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana battle it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental and Silver USNBC heavyweight titles. Among other Lopez vs Martin undercard bouts, Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico faces Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an eight-rounder with Zayas’s NABO and vacant NABF junior middleweight titles at stake. Plus, Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia and Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico meet in an eight-rounder for the vacant WBO Intercontinental and USNBC lightweight straps. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, December 10

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: ESPN on Kayo

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 1 pm AEDT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Martin from practically anywhere.

Lopez vs Martin fight card

Get Lopez vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – WBC junior welterweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Frederic Julan vs. Joe Ward, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin results

Tiger Johnson def. Mike O’Han Jr by TKO (R5 at 1:29)

Damian Knyba def. Emilio Salas by TKO (R2 at 1:50)

Joe Ward def. Frederic Julan by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 79-73)