UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 11.

In the five-round main event, currently ranked No. 2 former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9) and No. 3-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) battle it out for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and Jared Gordon (19-5) square off at lightweight.

Also on the PPV card, Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6) goes up against Alex Morono (22-7) at welterweight, Dricus Du Plessis (17-2) takes on Darren Till (18-4-1) at middleweight and Ilia Topuria (12-0) duels Bryce Mitchell (15-1) at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

United States

Date: Saturday, December 10

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 282 PPV on ESPN+ >>

Australia

Date: Sunday, December 11

Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 282 PPV on Kayo >>

MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev from practically anywhere.

UFC 282 fight card

Get UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary card

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Chris Daukaus by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:23)

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dalcha Lungiambula by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:41) | Watch TKO

Chris Curtis def. Joaquin Buckley by KO (punches, R2 at 2:49)

Early prelims

Billy Quarantillo def. Alexander Hernandez by TKO (knees and punches, R2 at 4:30)

TJ Brown def. Erik Silva by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 3:41)

Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow by TKO (punches and knees, R3 at 4:13) | Watch TKO