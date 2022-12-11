Search
UFC 282 results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik destroys Chris Daukaus in 23 seconds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Paramaribo, Suriname-born Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) dominated and stopped Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native Chris Daukaus (12-6) as quick as in 23 seconds when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The heavyweight bout was featured on the preliminary card at UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

Rozenstruik tagged and dropped Daukaus with punches to the body and head. Check out the video of stoppage up top and below.

