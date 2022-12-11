Cameron Saaiman (7-0) remained unbeaten and made his successful Octagon debut when he faced Steven Koslow (6-1) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds bantamweight bout kicking off UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The South African MMA fighter dominated his fellow UFC newcomer from Jacksonville, Florida with a series of punches and knees. The fight was stopped at 4 minutes and 13 seconds into the third round. Check out the video of TKO up top.

