UFC 282 video: Cameron Saaiman TKO’s Steven Koslow with punches and knees in Round 3

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Cameron Saaiman (7-0) remained unbeaten and made his successful Octagon debut when he faced Steven Koslow (6-1) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds bantamweight bout kicking off UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The South African MMA fighter dominated his fellow UFC newcomer from Jacksonville, Florida with a series of punches and knees. The fight was stopped at 4 minutes and 13 seconds into the third round. Check out the video of TKO up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC UFC 282 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC 282 results.

