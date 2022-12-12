Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) and Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) battle it out in the main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The contest features a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic now fighting out of Miami, Florida, up against Indianapolis, Indiana-born fellow-undefeated contender, fighting out of Dallas, Texas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC lightweight title eliminator. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the co-main event, born in Venezuela and fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico, former super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KOs) goes up against unbeaten former amateur standout Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KOs) fighting out of Detroit, Michigan. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve-rounds IBF super middleweight title eliminator.

Kicking off the action, a native of General Santos City in the Philippines, Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KOs) takes on Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KOs), fighting out of Miami, Florida. The pair faces off in the twelve-round IBF bantamweight title eliminator.

Among the Rivera vs Martin undercard bouts, Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) duels Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight, Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) faces Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight and Kenneth Sims Jr (18-2-1, 6 KOs) battles Nicolas Pablo Demario (16-7-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Rivera vs Martin tickets

Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 17 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are on sale.

Rivera vs Martin tickets can be purchased via StubHub, Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, December 17. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin in Australia & other countries

Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin broadcast details for Australia and other countries is yet to be announced. Live stream is expected on PBC channel on FITE (following a number of previously streamed Premier Boxing Champions events) – subject to confirmation.

Rivera vs Martin date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4 pm AEDT.

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Rivera vs Martin from practically anywhere.

Rivera vs Martin Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for Rivera vs Martin Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Thursday, December 15

The final Rivera vs Martin pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, December 15 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Castellana 2 Ballroom. The start time is 1 pm PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, December 16

The official Rivera vs Martin weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, December 16 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Castellana 2 Ballroom. The start time is 1 pm PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, December 17

Rivera vs Martin fight date is on Saturday, December 17. The location is The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Doors open and the first fight begins at 3:30 pm. Rivera vs Martin telecast on Showtime begins at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET.

Rivera vs Martin fight card

The current Rivera vs Martin lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – IBF super middleweight title eliminator

Vincent Astrolabio vs. Nikolai Potapov, 12 rounds, bantamweight – IBF bantamweight title eliminator

Preliminary card

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Omar Juarez vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Kevin Johnson vs. Cristian Baez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Brandun Lee vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight

Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Adrian Benton vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Joahnys Argilagos vs. Mario Hernandez, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Micky Scala vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, welterweight

Ray Ray Robinson vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Breeon Carothers vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Dorian Khan Jr vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Robert Meriweather vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight