Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler date, time, where to watch, undercard

FIGHTMAG
Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler time, stream, undercard info set
Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler

Inoue vs Butler: 12-round undisputed bantamweight championship of the world live from Tokyo, Japan

Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler square off in the main event at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, December 13. The contest features local undefeated unified WBA, WBC and IBF bantamweight champion up against England’s current WBO titleholder. The pair battles it out for the undisputed crown. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) was in action in June when he stopped Nonito Donaire in the second round to retain his WBA and IBF belts and claim the WBC title. Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) last fought in April when he scored a unanimous decision against Jonas Sultan to take the WBO strap.

In the twelve-round co-main event, unbeaten Yoshiki Takei (5-0, 5 KOs) of Japan defends his OPBF (Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation) super bantamweight title against Tanzania-born Bruno Tarimo (26-3-2, 5 KOs) of Australia. Also on the card, Andy Hiraoka (21-0, 16 KOs) of Japan defends his WBO Asia Pacific super lightweight title in the twelve-rounder against Min Ho Jung of South Korea.

As well, Satoshi Shimizu (10-1, 9 KOs) of Japan and Landy Cris Leon (14-22-5, 6 KOs) of Philippines meet in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Takuma Inoue (16-1, 3 KOs) of Japan and Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of Philippines duel in a ten-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Peter McGrail (5-0, 4 KOs) of England and Hironori Miyake (9-12-2, 1 KOs) of Japan faceoff in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler live stream on Kayo. The date is Tuesday, December 13. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm AEDT / 6 pm AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm AEDT / 8:30 pm AWST.

Order Inoue vs Butler on Kayo

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler in the United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler live stream on ESPN+. The date is Tuesday, December 13. The start time is scheduled for 5 am ET / 2 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT.

Sign up for ESPN+

Inoue vs Butler fight card

The current Inoue vs Butler fight card looks as the following:

  • Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler, 12 rounds, bantamweight – undisputed bantamweight title, Inoue’s WBC, IBF, WBA belts, Butler’s WBO belt
  • Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Takei’s OPBF super bantamweight title
  • Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Hiraoka’s WBO Asia Pacific super lightweight title
  • Satoshi Shimizu vs. Landy Cris Leon, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Takuma Inoue vs. Jake Bornea, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Peter McGrail vs. Hironori Miyake, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
