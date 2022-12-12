Raul Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) and Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs) battle it out in the main event at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, December 17. The contest features NABF welterweight titleholder from Guadalajara, Mexico up against challenger from Douglasville, Georgia. The pair squares off on the top of the final Golden Boy Fight Night card for 2022, titled “Special LA Edition”. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 18.

The ten-round co-main event pits Jose Gonzalez (23-10-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico and Diego De La Hoya (23-1, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico. Among other Curiel vs Solomon undercard bouts, Jousce Gonzalez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) of Glendora, California and Ivan Cano (26-10-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico meet in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico and Alan Campa (18-6, 12 KOs) of Guaymas, Mexico faceoff in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon in USA

Boxing fans can watch Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 17. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon in UK and Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, December 18. The start time is scheduled for 2 am GMT and 1 pm AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4 am GMT / 3 pm AEST.

Curiel vs Solomon fight card

The current Curiel vs Solomon lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon, 10 rounds, welterweight

Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Ivan Cano, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Aaron Silva vs. Alan Campa, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Nicholas Sullivan vs. Angel Vazquez Lupercio, 6 rounds, lightweight

Gregory Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Cecilia Braekhus vs. Marisa Johanna Portillo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Martin Leon Morales vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 8 rounds, lightweight