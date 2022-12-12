UFC Vegas 66 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.
Former UFC middleweight title challenger, Cannonier (15-6) last fought in July when he challenged Israel Adesanya for the belt, but dropped a unanimous decision. Prior to that No. 3-ranked contender from Dallas, Texas stopped Derek Brunson in the second round and scored a UD against Kelvin Gastelum.
Strickland (25-4) was in action also in July when he was KO’d by current 185-pound champion Alex Pereira in the first round of their non-title bout. Before that New Bern, North Carolina native and No. 7-ranked contender won six bouts in a row, including a split decision against Jack Hermansson and a UD against Uriah Hall.
In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov battle it out at lightweight. Tsarukyan (18-3) lost his previous bout by unanimous decision against Mateusz Gamrot, which snapped his five-win streak. Ismagulov (24-1) won his most recent fight by split decision against Guram Kutateladze and secured his nineteenth straight victory.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
Among other UFC Vegas 66 main card bouts, Amir Albazi (15-1) faces Alessandro Costa (11-2) at flyweight. As well, Alex Caceres (19-13) takes on Julian Erosa (28-10) at featherweight. Plus, Drew Dober (25-11) meets Bobby Green (29-13-1) at lightweight.
The preliminary card features Cody Brundage (8-2) up against Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5) at middleweight, Cheyanne Vlismas (7-2) faceoff Cory McKenna (7-2) at women’s strawweight and Jake Matthews (18-5) versus Matthew Semelsberger (10-4) at welterweight. In addition, Julian Marquez (9-3) duels Deron Winn (7-3) at middleweight and Said Nurmagomedov (16-2) squares off against Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-2) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland card
The current UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
- Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
- Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
- Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
- Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage
Preliminary card
- Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
- Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger
- Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
- Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle
- Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak
- Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson