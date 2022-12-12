UFC Vegas 66 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

Advertisements

Former UFC middleweight title challenger, Cannonier (15-6) last fought in July when he challenged Israel Adesanya for the belt, but dropped a unanimous decision. Prior to that No. 3-ranked contender from Dallas, Texas stopped Derek Brunson in the second round and scored a UD against Kelvin Gastelum.

Strickland (25-4) was in action also in July when he was KO’d by current 185-pound champion Alex Pereira in the first round of their non-title bout. Before that New Bern, North Carolina native and No. 7-ranked contender won six bouts in a row, including a split decision against Jack Hermansson and a UD against Uriah Hall.

In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov battle it out at lightweight. Tsarukyan (18-3) lost his previous bout by unanimous decision against Mateusz Gamrot, which snapped his five-win streak. Ismagulov (24-1) won his most recent fight by split decision against Guram Kutateladze and secured his nineteenth straight victory.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Among other UFC Vegas 66 main card bouts, Amir Albazi (15-1) faces Alessandro Costa (11-2) at flyweight. As well, Alex Caceres (19-13) takes on Julian Erosa (28-10) at featherweight. Plus, Drew Dober (25-11) meets Bobby Green (29-13-1) at lightweight.

The preliminary card features Cody Brundage (8-2) up against Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5) at middleweight, Cheyanne Vlismas (7-2) faceoff Cory McKenna (7-2) at women’s strawweight and Jake Matthews (18-5) versus Matthew Semelsberger (10-4) at welterweight. In addition, Julian Marquez (9-3) duels Deron Winn (7-3) at middleweight and Said Nurmagomedov (16-2) squares off against Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-2) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland card

The current UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary card

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle

Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson