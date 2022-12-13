Search
Inoue vs Butler results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, full fight card

Stream Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler results live from Tokyo, Japan
Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler faceoff | Twitter/inouevsbutler

Inoue vs Butler: 12-round undisputed bantamweight championship of the world live from Tokyo, Japan

Naoya Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) and Paul Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, December 13. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the undisputed bantamweight title on the line. Undefeated representative of the country-host brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBC and IBF belts. Champion from England enters the squared circle holding the WBO strap.

In the twelve-round co-main event unbeaten Yoshiki Takei (5-0, 5 KOs) of Japan defends his OPBF super bantamweight title against Tanzania native and now fighting out of Australia, Bruno Tarimo (26-3-2, 5 KOs). Also on the card, Andy Hiraoka (21-0, 16 KOs) of Japan defends his WBO Asia Pacific super lightweight belt in the twelve-rounder against Min Ho Jung of South Korea. Plus, Takuma Inoue (16-1, 3 KOs) of Japan and Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of Philippines meet in a ten-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Tuesday, December 13
Time: 6:30 pm AEDT

Stream Inoue vs Butler live from Tokyo

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, December 13
Time: 2:30 am ET

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Inoue vs Butler from practically anywhere.

Inoue vs Butler fight card

Get Inoue vs Butler full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler, 12 rounds, bantamweight – undisputed bantamweight title, Inoue’s WBC, IBF, WBA belts, Butler’s WBO belt
  • Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Takei’s OPBF super bantamweight title
  • Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Hiraoka’s WBO Asia Pacific super lightweight title

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 full fight video highlights

  • Takuma Inoue vs. Jake Bornea, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Satoshi Shimizu vs. Landy Cris Leon, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Peter McGrail vs. Hironori Miyake, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler results

