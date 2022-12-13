Naoya Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) and Paul Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, December 13. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the undisputed bantamweight title on the line. Undefeated representative of the country-host brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBC and IBF belts. Champion from England enters the squared circle holding the WBO strap.

Advertisements

In the twelve-round co-main event unbeaten Yoshiki Takei (5-0, 5 KOs) of Japan defends his OPBF super bantamweight title against Tanzania native and now fighting out of Australia, Bruno Tarimo (26-3-2, 5 KOs). Also on the card, Andy Hiraoka (21-0, 16 KOs) of Japan defends his WBO Asia Pacific super lightweight belt in the twelve-rounder against Min Ho Jung of South Korea. Plus, Takuma Inoue (16-1, 3 KOs) of Japan and Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of Philippines meet in a ten-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Tuesday, December 13

Time: 6:30 pm AEDT

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, December 13

Time: 2:30 am ET

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Inoue vs Butler from practically anywhere.

Inoue vs Butler fight card

Get Inoue vs Butler full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler, 12 rounds, bantamweight – undisputed bantamweight title, Inoue’s WBC, IBF, WBA belts, Butler’s WBO belt

Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Takei’s OPBF super bantamweight title

Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Hiraoka’s WBO Asia Pacific super lightweight title

Takuma Inoue vs. Jake Bornea, 10 rounds, featherweight

Satoshi Shimizu vs. Landy Cris Leon, 8 rounds, featherweight

Peter McGrail vs. Hironori Miyake, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler results