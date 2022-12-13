Search
Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue best knockouts & combinations (video)

Undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) faces WBO titleholder Paul Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) for the undisputed crown today, Tuesday, December 13 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with a video featuring some of the best KO’s and combos from “The Monster”, including his bouts against Jamie McDonnell, Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas and Nonito Donaire. Check it out up top.

Boxing fans can watch Inoue vs Butler live stream on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ in the United States.

BoxingNewsVideo

