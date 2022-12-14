Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler squared off in the main event at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday, December 13. The contest featured Japan’s unified WBA, WBC and IBF bantamweight champion up against WBO titleholder from England. The pair battled it out for the undisputed crown.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The representative of the country-host dominated, dropped and stopped his opponent in Round 11 with a flurry of punches.

With the victory Naoya Inoue collected all four belts, became the undisputed bantamweight champion, remained undefeated and improved to 24-0, 21 KOs. Paul Butler lost the WBO title and dropped to 34-3, 15 KOs.

Check out Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler full fight video highlights up top.

Get Inoue vs Butler full fight card results.