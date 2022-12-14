Search
Kickboxing

Sergej Maslobojev vs Donegi Abena tops GLORY 83 in Essen, Germany on Feb 11

Parviz Iskenderov

GLORY 83: Maslobojev vs Abena

GLORY Kickboxing announced its return to Germany scheduled for Saturday, February 11 with GLORY 83 taking place at Grugahalle in Essen. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event newly-crowned light heavyweight champion Sergej Maslobojev defends his belt against Donegi Abena. Maslobojev of Lithuania took the title at COLLISION 4 in October, when he defeated Tarik Khbabez by split decision. Paramaribo, Suriname native and fighting out of Netherlands, Abena fought at the same event in Arnhem where he earned a unanimous decision against Felipe Micheletti.

In the co-main event Donovan Wisse defends his middleweight title against Cesar Almeida. Wisse of Suriname claimed the title by unanimous decision against Juri De Sousa in August. Almeida of Brazil is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Serkan Ozcaglayan at COLLISION 4.

GLORY 83 fight card

Other bouts featured on GLORY 83: Maslobojev vs Abena fight card are expected to be announced shortly.

  • Sergej Maslobojev vs. Donegi Abena – Maslobojev’s GLORY light heavyweight title
  • Donovan Wisse vs. Cesar Almeida – Wisse’s GLORY middleweight title
