UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 17. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 18.
The main event is a five-round middleweight battle between No.3-ranked former title challenger Jared Cannonier (15-6) and No. 7-ranked contender Sean Strickland (25-4). In the co-main event Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) and Damir Ismagulov (24-1) square off at lightweight.
Also on the card, Alessandro Costa (11-2) faces Amir Albazi (15-1) at flyweight, Alex Caceres (19-13) meets Julian Erosa (28-10) at featherweight and Bobby Green (29-13-1) takes on Drew Dober (25-11) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 66 Australia time, Cannonier vs Strickland
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 18. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.
UFC Vegas 66 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
- Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
- Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
- Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
- Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage
Preliminary card
- Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
- Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger
- Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
- Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle
- Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak
- Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson