UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 17. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 18.

Advertisements

The main event is a five-round middleweight battle between No.3-ranked former title challenger Jared Cannonier (15-6) and No. 7-ranked contender Sean Strickland (25-4). In the co-main event Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) and Damir Ismagulov (24-1) square off at lightweight.

Also on the card, Alessandro Costa (11-2) faces Amir Albazi (15-1) at flyweight, Alex Caceres (19-13) meets Julian Erosa (28-10) at featherweight and Bobby Green (29-13-1) takes on Drew Dober (25-11) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Sign up to ESPN+ >>

UFC Vegas 66 Australia time, Cannonier vs Strickland

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 18. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.

Sign up to Kayo >>

UFC Vegas 66 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary card

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle

Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson