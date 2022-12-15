BKFC Open Tryouts & Bombshell Competition in Las Vegas

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hits Las Vegas, Nevada this Friday and Saturday, December 16 and 17 as part of The Mr. Olympia Expo at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

“This is our first trip to Las Vegas, the fighting capital of the world, and we’re anxious to meet our West Coast fans in addition to hosting Open Tryouts,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “On Friday we’ll be holding ‘meet and greets’ along with ‘Q & A’s’ with our world champions and on Saturday we’ll have our famed squared circle up for our Open Tryouts which we invite fans to watch in person and on the New BKFC App.”

“We’ve had a wealth of success across the country with these Open Tryouts and Las Vegas has a tremendous reputation for having some of the toughest men and women in the world training in their gyms. 2023 is going to be a massive year of growth for BKFC and we’re laser focused on working with the best bare-knuckle fighters in the world.”

On Friday, three of BKFC’s World Champions – Heavyweight Arnold Adams, Double-Champ (cCruiserweigh and light heavyweight) Lorenzo Hunt and women’s flyweight Christine Ferea will meet combat sports fans attending The Mr. Olympia Expo in addition to hosting a ‘Q & A’ session. They will be joined by fighter legend and BKFC commentator Chris Lytle in addition to the BKFC Bombshells.

The Mr. Olympia Expo is open from 10:00 am PT to 5:00 pm each day at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas NV 89169.

As BKFC looks for their future superstars, men and women who wish to participate in the Open Tryouts can sign up on the organization’s website (as per announcement sent out by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

In addition to Open Tryouts for fighters on Saturday, BKFC will also host a Round Card Girl Competition to find the next BKFC Bombshell. Women interested can also sign up on the BKFC’s website.