A new date has been set for Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata, as the pair squares off in the light flyweight championship unification at Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Friday, January 13. The event, titled “Irresistible II”, features reigning WBC champion up against current WBA titleholder. The women’s world title bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs), fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered from the flu and fever that knocked her down a few days before her originally scheduled fight December 1. She resumed training last week.

“We are now focusing on making this date of Friday January 13, a memorable evening when for the first time in the history of Quebec boxing,” Clavel said. “Someone from home will try to unify 2 major world titles!”

“By January 13, I will have only one thing in mind, to produce the performance of my life to offer a unique gift to Quebecers who give me phenomenal support; only one champion with 2 belts.”

Coach Danielle Bouchard is confident, saying: “The storm has passed; the sky is turning blue again. Kim is gradually regaining her vivacity and the return to training is going well.”

Plata (28-2 , 3 KOs) remains impassive and confident: “This unification fight is what I have dreamed of all my life,” she commented. “We continue our training with the same objective. Kim did well to think of her health as the most precious thing to us. I wish Kim a full recovering and that she will have no excuses when I return home with her belt and mine.”

Clavel, 32, will defend her WBC light flyweight crown for the first time since her furious and frenzied fight that she and Yesenia Gomez (19-6-3, 6KO) fought at the Casino de Montreal last summer, when Clavel won by unanimous decision to take the belt from Gomez.

The 28-year-old Plata was extremely impressive against the great Argentine champion and women’s boxing legend, Yesica Bopp (37-3, 17KO), last March in Panama. She won by way of a split decision, dethroning the defending champion, who held a record of 28-0 in world championship fights. January 13 will also mark her first defense of her WBA title.

“Everything comes at the right time to whoever knows how to wait (Clément Marot), and the thousands of fans who carefully kept their tickets will be rewarded with a memorable evening, an exciting final and a sublime Kim,” a confident GYM President Yvon Michel remarked.

Clavel vs Plata tickets

Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata tickets to witness all the action on Friday, January 13 at Place Bell in Laval, Canada will be available on www.evenko.ca and for groups [email protected] (as per announcement sent out by the promotion).

Tickets start at a modest $40, taxes included, or limited VIP tables on the floor for six people including a gourmet meal and wine, for $3,500 and $4,500 plus taxes, The event is accessible to all.

Clavel vs Plata undercard

There are couple fight changes since the original card was announced with 5 of the finest Canadian boxers still slated to be in action. Undefeated 25-year-old Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight belt against 29-year-old Mexican Cristian Bielma (19-4-2, 7 KOs) in the co-featured event.

Welterweight Marie-Pier Houle (6-0-1, 2 KOs), 32, is ranked No, 7 by the WBA. She will be in her first scheduled 8-round bout of her pro career against 28-year-old Marisol Moreno (6-3). of Mazatlan, Mexico. Southpaw prospect Derek Pomerleau (3-0, 2 KOs) will fight in his first scheduled 6-rounder versus Gustavo Rodriguez (3-1-1, 1 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (1-0) will step into the ring for the second time as a professional after her extensive amateur career. Another important member of the Canadian National Team during the past few years, 24-year-old lightweight Eric Basran (2-0, 1 KO), will also be in a 6-round bout against 19-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia (4-2) of Mexico City.

Clavel vs Plata fight card

The current Clavel vs Plata fight card looks as the following:

Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata, 10 rounds, light flyweight – Clavel’s WBC title, Plata’s WBA title

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Cristian Bielma, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Akdeniz’s WBC Continental Americas title

Marie-Pier Houle vs. Marisol Moreno, 8 rounds, welterweight

Derek Pomerleau vs. Gustavo Magana Rodriguez, 6 rounds, middleweight

Caroline Veyre vs. Estefania Gonzalez Franco, 6 rounds, featherweight

Eric Basran vs. Juan Carlos Garcia, 6 rounds, lightweight