KSI vs Dillon Danis first press conference (video)

KSI and Dillon Danis square off in a six-round light heavyweight boxing bout headlining MF & DAZN: X Series 004 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the event titled “Uncaged” the fighters host the first press conference.

