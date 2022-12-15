Search
KSI vs Dillon Danis first press conference (video)

KSI and Dillon Danis square off in a six-round light heavyweight boxing bout headlining MF & DAZN: X Series 004 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the event titled “Uncaged” the fighters host the first press conference.

Get KSI vs Danis full fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

