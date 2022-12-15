The full card has been announced for the first week of PFL Challenger Series Season 2 scheduled for Friday, January 27. The four-fight card airs live on Fubo Sports Network, featuring eight welterweights battling it out for a chance to earn a PFL contract and potential to compete in Regular Season with $1 million winner’s prize money.

Advertisements

On the top of the first card of the eight-night competition, Lucas Barbosa (2-1) of Brazil goes up against Itso Babulaidze (2-0) of Georgia. Among other bouts, Eric Alequin (7-0) faces his American-fellow Thad Jean (4-0) and Quemuel Ottoni (12-3) of Brazil takes on Jozef Wittner (16-2) of Slovakia. In addition, Mostafa Rashed Neda (7-3) of Saudi Arabia meets Nick Alley (7-5) of the US.

“The 2023 PFL Challenger Series provides world class talent a path to the PFL,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo. “The Challenger Series continues the PFL’s commitment to finding the best talent in MMA around the world.”

“Each of the PFL Challenger Series fighters has a unique story our audience cares about,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “Each week, they bring unmatched energy and passion to keep fans tuning in for more. We can’t wait to see what the Welterweights bring to the cage and kick off another PFL Challenger Series on Fubo Sports Network.”

PFL Challenger Series 9 fight card

The current PFL Challenger Series: Season 2, Week 1 fight card looks as the following:

Lucas Barbosa vs. Itso Babulaidze

Eric Alequin vs. Thad Jean

Quemuel Ottoni vs. Jozef Wittner

Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Nick Alley