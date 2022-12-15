Search
Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Rivera vs Martin: WBC lightweight title eliminator at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) faces Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) in the twelve-round WBC lightweight title eliminator main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin live stream on Showtime.

In the twelve-round co-main event, former super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KOs) and unbeaten former amateur standout Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KOs) square off in the IBF super middleweight title eliminator. Kicking off the action, Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KOs) and Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KOs) battle it out in the twelve-round IBF bantamweight title eliminator.

Get Rivera vs Martin full fight card.

