The fight card has been finalized for GLORY Rivals 5 taking place in Tulum, Mexico on Saturday, January 28. In addition to the previously announced trio of matchups, three additional bouts have been set today.

Recent women’s super bantamweight title challenger Sarah Moussaddak kicks off the action taking on Giuliana Cosnard. Also on the card, Dennis Wosik and Marcos Rios square off at featherweight. Plus, top-ten lightweight contender Bruno Gazani faces off Nick Chasteen.

GLORY Rivals 5 is presented in collaboration with “War of Nations”. Headlining the show, former featherweight title challenger Abraham Vidales goes up against Tomas Aguirre.

GLORY Rivals 5 fight card

The full six-fight GLORY Rivals 5 card looks as the following:

Abraham Vidales vs. Tomas Aguirre

Jonas Julio vs. Javier Aparicio

Ivan Galaz vs. Renan Altamiro

Dennis Wosik vs. Marcos Rios

Bruno Gazani vs. Nick Chasteen

Sarah Moussaddak vs. Giuliana Cosnard