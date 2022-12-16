English YouTuber and rapper turned boxer KSI goes up against American MMA fighter Dillon Danis at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 14. The pair squares off in a six-rounder light heavyweight bout live stream on DAZN. The full lineup of undercard action has been announced today, including the co-main bout pitting Slim and Tom Zanetti.

The rest of KSI vs Danis undercars features Salt Papi up against Josh Brueckner, Ryan Taylor faceoff Swarmz and Joe Fournier versus Tony Christodoulou. In addition, Faith Ordway battles Elle Brooke and Anthony Taylor duels Idris Virgo.

The date when KSI vs Dillon Danis airs live on DAZN in Australia is Sunday, January 15.

Slim vs Tom Zanetti

Sulieman “Slim” Albaher is becoming the heavy-hitting dangerman of crossover boxing. From New York, ‘The Hitman’ is gaining notoriety for stoppage wins after a destructive amateur career, followed by his TKO win against Fousey in 2019 and his knockout win over Faze Temperrr at The O2 in London.

From Leeds to Ibiza, Yorkshire’s Tom Zanetti is a global name within dance music, having scored Top Ten hits, accumulated over 20 million streams, and just under 4 million views on YouTube. By taking out a huge knockout artist like Slim, the dynamic DJ may have to put the music on hold as he stakes his claim as a champion within the crossover boxing world.

Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner

Salt Papi was raised in England with a Filipino background, and transitioned from seasoning star to boxing prospect as he created videos showing his weight-loss transformation through his love of the sport. In March of 2022 he made his crossover boxing debut as he conquered Halal Ham over three rounds, resulting in a unanimous decision win. He then faced Andy Warski as he produced a highlight-reel knockout in the opening of the first round to steal the limelight from the sold out MF & DAZN: X Series 001 at the sold out O2 in London.

Josh Brueckner is both a social media star as well an MMA fighter, who has developed a big social following for creating fitness videos alongside his wife Katie on their channel Jatie Vlogs. He started out in amateur MMA with an undefeated record of 7-0, before moving to professional MMA. He made his crossover boxing debut on the undercard of KSI vs. Logan Paul II when he beat Tyler Smith via unanimous decision.

Ryan Taylor vs Swarmz

Ryan Taylor is a World champion BMX rider, YouTube superstar and serial Entrepreneur. Taylor went toe-to-toe with one of crossover boxing’s biggest hitters in Slim, and showed the world his toughness and determination when inside the ring.

After featuring in the MF & DAZN: X SERIES 001 event against KSI, Swarmz is returning to the ring at Wembley, continuing his transition into crossover boxing where either he or Taylor will have the chance to bounce back with a huge win at 004!

Joe Fournier vs Tony Christodoulou

Joe Fournier holds an undefeated professional boxing record with 9 wins, with 1 no contest. The successful entrepreneur is the former holder of the WBA International Light-Heavyweight title which saw him ranked as high as 11th with the governing body. Having returned to the professional ranks in 2021 after a five-year hiatus, and an 8-round exhibition loss to former World Champion David Haye, he is back to take on former professional MMA fighter Tony Christodoulou.

Christodoulou’s pedigree as a former UFC fighter with 20 professional fights on some of MMA’s grandest stages, and undefeated amateur record, presents Fournier with one of his toughest challenges to date. Christodoulou has had a brief hiatus from the ring that consisted of 13 wins, mirroring Fournier’s break from fighting, to make this a level playing field and an unbelievably exciting match up.

Faith Ordway vs Elle Brooke

Faith Ordway has made name as a social media celebrity, most notably through TikTok. With over 4 million followers, the American has turned to the sport of crossover boxing as her new challenge.

Fellow social media star Elle Brooke follows up her successful debut against AJ Bunker in this new year cracker.

Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo

Having stepped away from an MMA career where he was on a five-fight win streak Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Tayloris ready to show his opponent, and crossover boxing, he’s here to make further waves after a knockout win against Ashley Rak-Su at MF & DAZN: X Series 002 in Sheffield.

Idris Virgo is an influencer and former contestant on Love Island who is looking to dust off his boxing skills as he aims to build on his previous 13 boxing bouts, with a tremendously impressive record of 12-0-1.

KSI vs Danis fight card

The full KSI vs Dillon Danis fight card looks as the following:

KSI vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner, 4 rounds, catchweight

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke, 4 rounds, featherweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo, 4 rounds, light heavyweight