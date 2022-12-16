Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin weigh-in results (video)

Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) takes on Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in the UK and Australia. The pair battles it out in the WBC lightweight title eliminator. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin live stream on Showtime.

In the co-main event, Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KOs) faces Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KOs) in the IBF super middleweight title eliminator scheduled for twelve-rounds. Kicking off the action, Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KOs) and Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KOs) square off in the twelve-round IBF bantamweight title eliminator. Among the Rivera vs Martin undercard bouts, Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) meets Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight and Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs) duels Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Get Rivera vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Rivera vs Martin fight card

Main card

Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – IBF super middleweight title eliminator

Vincent Astrolabio vs. Nikolai Potapov, 12 rounds, bantamweight – IBF bantamweight title eliminator

Preliminary card

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Omar Juarez vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Kevin Johnson vs. Cristian Baez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight

Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Rock Dodler Myrthil, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Adrian Benton vs. Yohan Vasquez, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Joahnys Argilagos vs. Mario Hernandez, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Micky Scala vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, welterweight

Ray Ray Robinson vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Breeon Carothers vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Dorian Khan Jr vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Robert Meriweather vs. Jayden Salway, 4 rounds, super featherweight