Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin weigh-in results (video)

Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) takes on Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in the UK and Australia. The pair battles it out in the WBC lightweight title eliminator. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Boxing fans can watch Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin live stream on Showtime.
In the co-main event, Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KOs) faces Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KOs) in the IBF super middleweight title eliminator scheduled for twelve-rounds. Kicking off the action, Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KOs) and Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KOs) square off in the twelve-round IBF bantamweight title eliminator. Among the Rivera vs Martin undercard bouts, Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) meets Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight and Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs) duels Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight.
Get Rivera vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Rivera vs Martin fight card
Main card
- Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator
- Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – IBF super middleweight title eliminator
- Vincent Astrolabio vs. Nikolai Potapov, 12 rounds, bantamweight – IBF bantamweight title eliminator
Preliminary card
- Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Omar Juarez vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Kevin Johnson vs. Cristian Baez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Rock Dodler Myrthil, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Adrian Benton vs. Yohan Vasquez, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Joahnys Argilagos vs. Mario Hernandez, 6 rounds, bantamweight
- Micky Scala vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Jalil Hackett vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Ray Ray Robinson vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Breeon Carothers vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Dorian Khan Jr vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight
- Robert Meriweather vs. Jayden Salway, 4 rounds, super featherweight