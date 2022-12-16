Search
Boxing

Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Golden Boy Fight Night: Special LA Edition

NABF welterweight titleholder Raul Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) squares off against challenger Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs) in the ten-round main event live on DAZN from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in the UK and Australia. The bout headlines the “Special LA Edition” final Golden Boy Fight Night card for 2022. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event, Diego De La Hoya (23-1, 11 KOs) takes on Jose Gonzalez (23-10-1, 13 KOs) at featherweight. Among other Curiel vs Solomon undercard bouts, Ivan Cano (26-10-2, 16 KOs) and Jousce Gonzalez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Alan Campa (18-6, 12 KOs) faces Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Get Curiel vs Solomon full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Curiel vs Solomon fight card

  • Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Jousce Gonzalez vs. Ivan Cano, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Aaron Silva vs. Alan Campa, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Nicholas Sullivan vs. Angel Vazquez Lupercio, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Gregory Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Cecilia Braekhus vs. Marisa Johanna Portillo, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Martin Leon Morales vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 8 rounds, lightweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097