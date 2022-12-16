Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon weigh-in results (video)

NABF welterweight titleholder Raul Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) squares off against challenger Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs) in the ten-round main event live on DAZN from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in the UK and Australia. The bout headlines the “Special LA Edition” final Golden Boy Fight Night card for 2022. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round co-main event, Diego De La Hoya (23-1, 11 KOs) takes on Jose Gonzalez (23-10-1, 13 KOs) at featherweight. Among other Curiel vs Solomon undercard bouts, Ivan Cano (26-10-2, 16 KOs) and Jousce Gonzalez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Alan Campa (18-6, 12 KOs) faces Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Get Curiel vs Solomon full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Curiel vs Solomon fight card

Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon, 10 rounds, welterweight

Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Ivan Cano, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Aaron Silva vs. Alan Campa, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Nicholas Sullivan vs. Angel Vazquez Lupercio, 6 rounds, lightweight

Gregory Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Cecilia Braekhus vs. Marisa Johanna Portillo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Martin Leon Morales vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 8 rounds, lightweight