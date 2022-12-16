Search
Serkan Ozcaglayan vs Sergej Braun added to GLORY 83 fight card, more bouts announced

Parviz Iskenderov

GLORY 83: Maslobojev vs Abena 2

A series of bouts has been added to GLORY 83 fight card taking place at Grugahalle in Essen, Germany on Saturday, February 11. Among the newly announced matchups, top-five contenders Sergej Maslobojev and Donegi Abena square off at middleweight.

Ozcaglayan is coming off the win via third-round TKO of Juri De Sousa. Braun won his previous bout via second-round TKO against Baris Turkmen.

Also joining the card, a pair of lightweight bouts featuring Mohammed Jaraya faceoff Chris Wunn and Guerric Billet up against Cihad Akipa. Plus, Uku Jurjendal takes on Nabil Khachab at heavyweight and Jos van Belzen meets Robin Ciric at welterweight.

The previously announced main event bout pits current light heavyweight champion Sergej Maslobojev and his old rival Donegi Abena. In the co-main event middleweight champion Donovan Wisse defends against Cesar Almeida.

GLORY 83: Maslobojev vs Abena 2 fight card

The current GLORY 83 fight card looks as the following:

  • Sergej Maslobojev vs. Donegi Abena – Maslobojev’s GLORY light heavyweight title
  • Donovan Wisse vs. Cesar Almeida – Wisse’s GLORY middleweight title
  • Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Sergej Braun
  • Mohammed Jaraya vs. Chris Wunn
  • Guerric Billet vs. Cihad Akipa
  • Uku Jurjendal vs. Nabil Khachab
  • Jos van Belzen vs. Robin Ciric
