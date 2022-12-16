Search
UFC Vegas 66 weigh-in results, Cannonier vs Strickland

UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier weigh-in
Jared Cannonier weighs-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round middleweight main event, No. 3-ranked Jared Cannonier (15-6) takes on No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland (25-4). In the co-main event, Damir Ismagulov (24-1) and Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) square off at lightweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 66 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
  • Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
  • Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
  • Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary card

  • Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
  • Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger
  • Julian Marquez vs. TBA
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle
  • Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak
  • Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson
Stream boxing live on DAZN

