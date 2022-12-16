UFC Vegas 66 weigh-in results, Cannonier vs Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the five-round middleweight main event, No. 3-ranked Jared Cannonier (15-6) takes on No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland (25-4). In the co-main event, Damir Ismagulov (24-1) and Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) square off at lightweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
UFC Vegas 66 fight card
Get UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Main card
- Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
- Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
- Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
- Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
- Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage
Preliminary card
- Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
- Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger
- Julian Marquez vs. TBA
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
- Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle
- Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak
- Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson