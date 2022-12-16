UFC Vegas 66 weigh-in results, Cannonier vs Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 17, which makes it Sunday December 18 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the five-round middleweight main event, No. 3-ranked Jared Cannonier (15-6) takes on No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland (25-4). In the co-main event, Damir Ismagulov (24-1) and Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) square off at lightweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 66 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary card

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Julian Marquez vs. TBA

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle

Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson