Chris Billam-Smith (16-1, 11 KOs) and Armend Xhoxhaj (14-2, 7 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England on Saturday, December 17. The contest features former Commonwealth and European champion of the UK going up against WBO Intercontinental champion of Kosovo. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at cruiserweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 18.

In the twelve-round co-main London’s Dan Azeez (17-0, 11 KOs) defends his British light heavyweight title against Liverpool’s Rocky Fielding (30-2, 17 KOs). Among other Billam-Smith vs Xhoxhaj undercard bouts, Caroline Dubois (4-0, 3 KOs) of the UK faces Sofia Rodriguez (5-7, 1 KOs) of Argentina in a six-rounder at lightweight, Cori Gibbs (17-0, 3 KOs) takes on his British-fellow Jimmy First (13-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder also at lightweight and Steve Robinson (5-1, 3 KOs) meets Nick Campbell (5-0, 5 KOs) in the all-British eight-round clash at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Saturday, December 17

Time: 7 pm GMT

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, December 17

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 6 am AEDT

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Billam-Smith vs Xhoxhaj from practically anywhere.

Billam-Smith vs Xhoxhaj fight card

Get Billam-Smith vs Xhoxhaj full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Armend Xhoxhaj, cruiserweight

Dan Azeez vs. Rocky Fielding, light heavyweight – Azeez’s British light heavyweight title

Caroline Dubois vs. Sofia Rodriguez, lightweight

Cori Gibbs vs. Jimmy First, lightweight

Steve Robinson vs. Nick Campbell, heavyweight

