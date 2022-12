Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin “Showtime Boxing Countdown” undercard airs live stream from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas leading to the main card on Showtime. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts, Omar Juarez faces off Austin Dulay in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Elijah Lorenzo Garcia goes up against Cruse Stewart in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

