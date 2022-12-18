Alex Caceres (20-13) came out victorious when he faced Julian Erosa (28-10) at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The featherweight bout was featured on the UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card live on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

The referee jumped in to call it a day at 3 minutes and 4 seconds in the first round after a native of Miami, Florida dropped his opponent from Seattle, Washington with the left kick to the head followed by punches. Check out the video of finish up top and below.

A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to view from a different location.

Alex Caceres KO’s Julian Erosa in Round 1

WHAT A KICK FROM BRUCE LEEROY ? #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/Kc1eEuchvB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

Get UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland full fight card results.