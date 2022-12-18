Search
Alex Caceres scores first-round stoppage of Julian Erosa with head kick & punches at UFC Vegas 66 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland

Alex Caceres (20-13) came out victorious when he faced Julian Erosa (28-10) at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The featherweight bout was featured on the UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card live on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

The referee jumped in to call it a day at 3 minutes and 4 seconds in the first round after a native of Miami, Florida dropped his opponent from Seattle, Washington with the left kick to the head followed by punches. Check out the video of finish up top and below.

Alex Caceres KO’s Julian Erosa in Round 1

