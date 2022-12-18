Drew Dober KO’s Bobby Green in Round 2 at UFC Vegas 66 (video)

Drew Dober (26-11) collected his third straight victory when he faced Bobby Green (29-14-1) at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The lightweight bout was featured on the UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card live on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

Dober of Omaha, Nebraska dropped Green of San Bernardino, California at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the second round with punches. Check out the video of finish up top and below.

Drew Dober ties Dustin Poirier for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history with eight ? #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/8aiBBYreDC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

Get UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland full fight card results.