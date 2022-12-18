Drew Dober KO’s Bobby Green in Round 2 at UFC Vegas 66 (video)

Drew Dober (26-11) collected his third straight victory when he faced Bobby Green (29-14-1) at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The lightweight bout was featured on the UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card live on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.
Dober of Omaha, Nebraska dropped Green of San Bernardino, California at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the second round with punches. Check out the video of finish up top and below.
