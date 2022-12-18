Elijah Lorenzo Garcia TKO’s Cruse Stewart in Round 2 (video)

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Cruse Stewart (8-2, 6 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The bout was featured on the Rivera vs Martin undercard leading to the main card live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

A native of Glendale, Arizona dropped and stopped his opponent in the second round with a series of heavy punches. Although the latter managed to get back in his feet, he was not deemed fit to continue, and the referee waved the fight off.

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia stops Cruse Stewart

