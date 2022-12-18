Raul Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) and Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from The Commerce in Commerce, CA on Saturday, December 17. The contest features NABF welterweight champion of Guadalajara, Mexico making his main event debut against challenger of Douglasville, Georgia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 18.

Advertisements

In the co-main Jose Gonzalez (23-10-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico and Diego De La Hoya (23-1, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico battle it out in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Among other Curiel vs Solomon undercard bouts, Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico and Alan Campa (18-6, 12 KOs) of Guaymas, Mexico meet in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Jousce Gonzalez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) of Glendora, California and Ivan Cano (26-10-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico faceoff in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, December 17

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Prelims: 2:30 am GMT / 11:30 am AEDT

Curiel vs Solomon fight card

Get Curiel vs Solomon full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon, 10 rounds, welterweight

Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Gonzalez, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Aaron Silva vs. Alan Campa, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Ivan Cano, 10 rounds, lightweight

Nicholas Sullivan vs. Angel Vazquez Lupercio, 6 rounds, lightweight

Cecilia Braekhus vs. Marisa Johanna Portillo, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Martin Leon Morales vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Gregory Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon results