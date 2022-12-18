Raul Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) and Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from The Commerce in Commerce, CA on Saturday, December 17. The contest features NABF welterweight champion of Guadalajara, Mexico making his main event debut against challenger of Douglasville, Georgia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 18.
In the co-main Jose Gonzalez (23-10-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico and Diego De La Hoya (23-1, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico battle it out in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Among other Curiel vs Solomon undercard bouts, Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico and Alan Campa (18-6, 12 KOs) of Guaymas, Mexico meet in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Jousce Gonzalez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) of Glendora, California and Ivan Cano (26-10-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico faceoff in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, December 17
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, December 18
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 2:30 am GMT / 11:30 am AEDT
Curiel vs Solomon fight card
Get Curiel vs Solomon full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Gonzalez, 10 rounds, super featherweight
- Aaron Silva vs. Alan Campa, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Jousce Gonzalez vs. Ivan Cano, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Nicholas Sullivan vs. Angel Vazquez Lupercio, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Cecilia Braekhus vs. Marisa Johanna Portillo, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Martin Leon Morales vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Gregory Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight