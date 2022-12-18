Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5, 1 NC) dominated and stopped Cody Brundage (8-3) when the pair squared off at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The bout was featured on the UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card live on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia. The contest ended at 3 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round following a barrage of punches.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

Check out the video of finish up top and below.

Michal Oleksiejczuk dominates & TKO’s Cody Brundage

NASTY GROUND AND POUND LED TO THE FINISH ?#UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/Dalyz8KrCf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

