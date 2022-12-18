Search
Ground & Pound: Michal Oleksiejczuk TKO’s Cody Brundage in the first round at UFC Vegas 66 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland

Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5, 1 NC) dominated and stopped Cody Brundage (8-3) when the pair squared off at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The bout was featured on the UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card live on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia. The contest ended at 3 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round following a barrage of punches.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

Check out the video of finish up top and below.

A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to view from a different location.

Michal Oleksiejczuk dominates & TKO’s Cody Brundage

Get UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland full fight card results.

Stream boxing live on DAZN

