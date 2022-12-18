Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The contest featured former 185-pound title challenger and No. 3 of Dallas, Texas up against No. 7-ranked contender of New Bern, North Carolina.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

The scheduled for five rounds middleweight bout went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Strickland, while two other judges gave the same to Cannonier.

With the victory by split decision Jared Cannonier improved to 16-6 and rebounded from the defeat in his previous bout against then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Sean Strickland dropped to 25-5 and collected the second defeat in a row.

Check out Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Cannonier vs Strickland full fight video highlights

Sean Strickland makes his Octagon walk.

Get set for battle! ??



Sean Strickland now marches toward the Octagon! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/VindtCa8AB — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 18, 2022

Here comes Jared Cannonier.

The last man to enter the Octagon: Jared Cannonier can't wait to return to the title picture! ? #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/yrQYd0BmuL — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 18, 2022

Fight time.

The final fight action of 2022 starts NOW #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/EMgPoWCNrX — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Round 1.

Toma Strickland la oportunidad del dirribo #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/EXnHGu6j1M — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 18, 2022

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Strickland sube el volumen de golpes #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/77kjmYNUoF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 18, 2022

Round 5.

Último round y lo dan todo ? #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/RN96F2Z5Ok — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 18, 2022

Verdict.

A split decision to close the year!



Jared Cannonier ending 2022 with a big win on his resume #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/W4vk6oZS3v — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Get UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland full fight card results.