Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland full fight video highlights

Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The contest featured former 185-pound title challenger and No. 3 of Dallas, Texas up against No. 7-ranked contender of New Bern, North Carolina.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.
The scheduled for five rounds middleweight bout went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Strickland, while two other judges gave the same to Cannonier.
With the victory by split decision Jared Cannonier improved to 16-6 and rebounded from the defeat in his previous bout against then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Sean Strickland dropped to 25-5 and collected the second defeat in a row.
