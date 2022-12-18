Michel Rivera and Frank Martin squared off in the main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The contest featured a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic now fighting out of Miami, Florida, up against Indianapolis, Indiana-born fellow-undefeated contender, fighting out of Dallas, Texas. The pair battled it out in the WBA lightweight title eliminator live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went the full distance. Martin came out on top with a unanimous decision, knocking Rivera down along the way. The scores were 117-110, 118-109 and 120-107.

With the victory Frank Martin remained undefeated and improved to 17-0, 12 KOs. Michel Rivera dropped to 24-1, 14 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

Check out Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin full fight video highlights below.

Rivera vs Martin full fight video highlights

Main Event.

MAIN EVENT IS IN THE RING. LFG ?#RiveraMartin LIVE NOW on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/JNjfErVsZ5 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 18, 2022

Flying fists.

Martin knocks Rivera down.

KNOCKDOWN ???



That's only the second time Rivera has been knocked down in his career!@TheGhost_2016 | #RiveraMartin pic.twitter.com/1EqZNI7GaR — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 18, 2022

MARTIN PUTS RIVERA ON THE CANVAS IN RD 7 ?#RiveraMartin @TheGhost_2016 pic.twitter.com/14NWJqo0g8 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 18, 2022

Verdict.

.@TheGhost_2016 gets it done in impressive fashion ?



Martin remains undefeated with a UD win over Rivera. #RiveraMartin pic.twitter.com/EX5xc6geQc — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 18, 2022

