Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin full fight video highlights

Michel Rivera and Frank Martin squared off in the main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The contest featured a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic now fighting out of Miami, Florida, up against Indianapolis, Indiana-born fellow-undefeated contender, fighting out of Dallas, Texas. The pair battled it out in the WBA lightweight title eliminator live on Showtime.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.
The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went the full distance. Martin came out on top with a unanimous decision, knocking Rivera down along the way. The scores were 117-110, 118-109 and 120-107.
With the victory Frank Martin remained undefeated and improved to 17-0, 12 KOs. Michel Rivera dropped to 24-1, 14 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.
