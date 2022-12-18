Omar Juarez gets points deducted for low blows, defeats Austin Dulay by decision (video)

Omar Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) defeated Austin Dulay (15-4, 11 KOs) by decision when the pair squared off at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The bout was featured on the Rivera vs Martin undercard leading to the main card live on Showtime.
Despite getting three points deducted for low blows, a native of Brownsville, Texas took the victory by unanimous decision. One judge scored the fight 94-93, while two other judges had it 96-91.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.
