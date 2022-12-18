Omar Juarez gets points deducted for low blows, defeats Austin Dulay by decision (video)

Omar Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) defeated Austin Dulay (15-4, 11 KOs) by decision when the pair squared off at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The bout was featured on the Rivera vs Martin undercard leading to the main card live on Showtime.

Despite getting three points deducted for low blows, a native of Brownsville, Texas took the victory by unanimous decision. One judge scored the fight 94-93, while two other judges had it 96-91.

.@Austin_Dulay615 gets sent to the canvas but @iamomarjuarez gets called for the low blow, and the ref takes away a point. Do you agree with the deduction? #JuarezDulay #RiveraMartin pic.twitter.com/F48qpx58TF — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 18, 2022

.@iamOmarJuarez hits @Austin_Dulay615 below the belt three times and is docked two points ?



Tune in to the #RiveraMartin prelims NOW ?? https://t.co/ViRguReTD1 pic.twitter.com/Ru7OumHl8T — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 18, 2022

.@iamOmarJuarez gets the decision win against Austin Dulay ?@lthomasnews and @BCampbell look ahead to tonight's main card now on the #RiveraMartin countdown show ?? https://t.co/ViRguReTD1 pic.twitter.com/kW31SRCdUv — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 18, 2022

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

