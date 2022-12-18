Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) and Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) square off in the main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The contest features a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic now fighting out of Miami, Florida, up against Indianapolis, Indiana-born fellow-undefeated contender, fighting out of Dallas, Texas. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA lightweight title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 18.
In the twelve-round co-main event, Venezuela-born and now fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico former super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KOs) takes on unbeaten former amateur standout Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KOs), fighting out of Detroit, Michigan, in the IBF super middleweight title eliminator. The twelve-round telecast opener pits a native of General Santos City in the Philippines, Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KOs) and Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KOs), fighting out of Miami, Florida in the IBF bantamweight title eliminator.
Among the Rivera vs Martin undercard bouts, Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas and Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee faceoff in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona and Illinois-born Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs), now residing in Maple Grove, Minnesota, meet in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, December 17
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
While no international live stream has been announced, boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Rivera vs Martin from practically anywhere.
Rivera vs Martin fight card
Get Rivera vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA lightweight title eliminator
- Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – IBF super middleweight title eliminator
- Vincent Astrolabio vs. Nikolai Potapov, 12 rounds, bantamweight – IBF bantamweight title eliminator
Preliminary card
- Omar Juarez vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight
Non-televised
- Joahnys Argilagos vs. Mario Hernandez, 6 rounds, bantamweight
- Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Rock Dodler Myrthil, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Ray Ray Robinson vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 8 rounds, super welterweight
Post-lims
- Kevin Johnson vs. Cristian Baez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Adrian Benton vs. Yohan Vasquez, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Micky Scala vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Jalil Hackett vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Robert Meriweather vs. Jayden Salway, 4 rounds, super featherweight