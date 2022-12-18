Search
Boxing

Rivera vs Martin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin results live from Las Vegas, NV
Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Rivera vs Martin: WBA lightweight title eliminator at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) and Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) square off in the main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The contest features a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic now fighting out of Miami, Florida, up against Indianapolis, Indiana-born fellow-undefeated contender, fighting out of Dallas, Texas. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA lightweight title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 18.

Advertisements

In the twelve-round co-main event, Venezuela-born and now fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico former super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KOs) takes on unbeaten former amateur standout Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KOs), fighting out of Detroit, Michigan, in the IBF super middleweight title eliminator. The twelve-round telecast opener pits a native of General Santos City in the Philippines, Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KOs) and Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KOs), fighting out of Miami, Florida in the IBF bantamweight title eliminator.

Among the Rivera vs Martin undercard bouts, Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas and Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee faceoff in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona and Illinois-born Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs), now residing in Maple Grove, Minnesota, meet in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin

United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, December 17
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

While no international live stream has been announced, boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Rivera vs Martin from practically anywhere.

Rivera vs Martin fight card

Get Rivera vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA lightweight title eliminator
  • Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – IBF super middleweight title eliminator
  • Vincent Astrolabio vs. Nikolai Potapov, 12 rounds, bantamweight – IBF bantamweight title eliminator

Preliminary card

  • Omar Juarez vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised

  • Joahnys Argilagos vs. Mario Hernandez, 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Rock Dodler Myrthil, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ray Ray Robinson vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Post-lims

  • Kevin Johnson vs. Cristian Baez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Adrian Benton vs. Yohan Vasquez, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Micky Scala vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jalil Hackett vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Robert Meriweather vs. Jayden Salway, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097