Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) and Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) square off in the main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The contest features a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic now fighting out of Miami, Florida, up against Indianapolis, Indiana-born fellow-undefeated contender, fighting out of Dallas, Texas. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA lightweight title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 18.

Advertisements

In the twelve-round co-main event, Venezuela-born and now fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico former super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KOs) takes on unbeaten former amateur standout Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KOs), fighting out of Detroit, Michigan, in the IBF super middleweight title eliminator. The twelve-round telecast opener pits a native of General Santos City in the Philippines, Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KOs) and Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KOs), fighting out of Miami, Florida in the IBF bantamweight title eliminator.

Among the Rivera vs Martin undercard bouts, Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas and Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee faceoff in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona and Illinois-born Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs), now residing in Maple Grove, Minnesota, meet in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, December 17

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

While no international live stream has been announced, boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Rivera vs Martin from practically anywhere.

Rivera vs Martin fight card

Get Rivera vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA lightweight title eliminator

Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – IBF super middleweight title eliminator

Vincent Astrolabio vs. Nikolai Potapov, 12 rounds, bantamweight – IBF bantamweight title eliminator

Preliminary card

Omar Juarez vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised

Joahnys Argilagos vs. Mario Hernandez, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Rock Dodler Myrthil, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Ray Ray Robinson vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Post-lims

Kevin Johnson vs. Cristian Baez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Adrian Benton vs. Yohan Vasquez, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Micky Scala vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, welterweight

Robert Meriweather vs. Jayden Salway, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin results