Said Nurmagomedov came out on top when he faced Saidyokub Kakhramonov at UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 50 seconds into the second round after No. 15-ranked bantamweight executed a ninja choke.

With the victory by submission Said Nurmagomedov secured his third win in a row and improved to 16-2. Saidyokub Kakhramonov dropped to 10-3, which snapped his four-win streak.

Check out the video of submission below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

Said Nurmagomedov submits Saidyokub Kakhramonov

