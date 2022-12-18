Search
Said Nurmagomedov submits Saidyokub Kakhramonov in the second round at UFC Vegas 66 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Said Nurmagomedov came out on top when he faced Saidyokub Kakhramonov at UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 50 seconds into the second round after No. 15-ranked bantamweight executed a ninja choke.

With the victory by submission Said Nurmagomedov secured his third win in a row and improved to 16-2. Saidyokub Kakhramonov dropped to 10-3, which snapped his four-win streak.

Check out the video of submission below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

Said Nurmagomedov submits Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Get UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland full fight card results.

