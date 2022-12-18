Amir Albazi (16-1) extended his streak to five wins in a row when he faced Alessandro Costa (11-3) at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The flyweight bout was featured on the UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card live on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 13 seconds into the third round after Iraq-born Albazi dropped Brazil’s Costa with big uppercut followed by punches.

Check out the video of finish up top and below.

Amir Albazi KO’s Alessandro Costa in Round 3

