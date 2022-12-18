Vincent Astrolabio made a step closer to his world title shot when he faced Nikolai Potapov at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The contest kicked off Rivera vs Martin main card live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

Astrolabio sent Potapov to the canvas for the first time in his career at the close of round 1. #AstrolabioPotapov #RiveraMartin pic.twitter.com/Z8BsCjN0w6 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 18, 2022

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. A native of General Santos City in the Philippines dominated and ultimately stopped his opponent at 1 minute and 26 seconds into the sixth round, scoring a pair of knockdowns along the way.

With the victory by knockout Vincent Astrolabio improved to 18-3, 13 KOs and won the IBF bantamweight title eliminator. Nikolai Potapov dropped to 23-3-1, 11 KOs.

Vincent Astrolabio KO’s Nikolai Potapov

Astrolabio delivers on his promise to @MannyPacquiao and gets the KO win over Popatov ?#AstrolabioPotapov #RiveraMartin pic.twitter.com/IUexaAZlQw — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 18, 2022

