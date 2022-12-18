Vladimir Shishkin decisions Jose Uzcategui to win world title eliminator (video)

Vladimir Shishkin came out victorious when he faced Jose Uzcategui at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The IBF super middleweight title eliminator served as the co-feature on the Rivera vs Martin card live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went the full distance and ended in a unanimous decision. One judge scored the fight 115-113, while two other judges had it 117-111, all in favor of the former amateur standout.

With the victory Vladimir Shishkin, fighting out of Detroit, Michigan, remained unbeaten and improved to 14-0, 8 KOs. Venezuela-born and now fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico former super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui dropped to 32-5, 27 KOs.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 18.

Get Rivera vs Martin full fight card results.