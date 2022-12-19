Mexicali, Mexico’s Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) defeated Jose Gonzalez (23-11-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico when the pair squared off at The Commerce Casino and Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, December 17. The contest served as the co-feature on the card topped by Raul Curiel vs Brad Solomon live stream on DAZN.

De La Hoya took the victory via eighth-round technical decision with unanimous scores of 80-70.

De La Hoya rocked the tough Gonzalez several times throughout the bout, sending him to the canvas once in the third round and then again in the fifth round. Scheduled for 10-rounds, the bout went to the judges’ scorecards at the eighth-round after an accidental headbutt prevented Gonzalez from continuing due to a laceration over the eye.

“I am happy to have closed out the year with this victory,” said Diego De La Hoya. “He was a good rival, and he was able to withstand a lot of my punches – I almost had him a couple of times. I hope this fight sets us up for a great 2023.”

