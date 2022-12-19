Search
Raul Curiel scores big KO of Brad Solomon to retain NABF belt (video)

Golden Boy Fight Night: Special LA Edition

Raul “Cugar” Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) successfully defended his NABF welterweight title against Brad Solomon (29-6, 9 KOs) of Douglasville, Georgia when the pair squared off at The Commerce Casino and Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, December 17. The pair battled it out on the top of Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition live stream on DAZN. The scheduled for ten rounds bout ended at 44 seconds into the second round.

“I am delighted with this victory – it feels great to conclude the year with this knockout win to defend my NABF welterweight title,” said Raul Curiel. “My opponent was strong, but I’m glad we were calm, didn’t rush, and got him with the left uppercut.”

“I respect them as fighters and consider them my friends,” Curiel said when asked about fighting Golden Boy stablemates Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs. “However, business is business, and they are just as hungry to become world champions as I am. So, if the opportunity presents itself and I must fight them to become a world champion, I will take it.”

Get Curiel vs Solomon full fight card results.

