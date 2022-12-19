Rounding up 2022, GLORY Kickboxing visits Japan on Sunday, December 25 with GLORY Rivals 4 taking place at Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo. The fight card, presented in collaboration with RISE, pits international and local kickboxers in a series of world-class bouts.

In the main event former GLORY featherweight title challenger Serhiy Adamchuk of Ukraine goes up against former RISE lightweight champion Kento Haraguchi. Also on the card, Stoyan Koprivlenski of Bulgaria faces Kaito Ono, Petchpanomrung of Thailand takes on Kosei Yamada and Abdellah Ezbiri of France meets Taiju Shiratori. In addition, Chadd Collins of Australia battles Hiroki Kasahara and Tessa De Kom of Holland duels Manazo Kobayashi.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY Rivals 4 on gloryfights.com and via local providers in respected markets. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm JST in Japan, which makes it 10:30 am CET in Holland, 4:30 am ET in the United States and 8:30 pm AEDT in Australia.

GLORY Rivals 4 fight card

The current GLORY Rivals 4 fight card looks as the following:

Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Kento Haraguchi

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Kaito Ono

Petchpanomrung vs. Kosei Yamada

Abdellah Ezbiri vs. Taiju Shiratori

Chadd Collins vs. Hiroki Kasahara

Tessa De Kom vs. Manazo Kobayashi