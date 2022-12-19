Search
Kickboxing

Serhiy Adamchuk vs Kento Haraguchi tops GLORY Rivals 4 fight card in Tokyo, Japan

FIGHTMAG
Serhiy Adamchuk vs Kento Haraguchi tops GLORY Rivals 4 fight card in Tokyo
Serhiy Adamchuk | GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY Rivals 4

Rounding up 2022, GLORY Kickboxing visits Japan on Sunday, December 25 with GLORY Rivals 4 taking place at Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo. The fight card, presented in collaboration with RISE, pits international and local kickboxers in a series of world-class bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event former GLORY featherweight title challenger Serhiy Adamchuk of Ukraine goes up against former RISE lightweight champion Kento Haraguchi. Also on the card, Stoyan Koprivlenski of Bulgaria faces Kaito Ono, Petchpanomrung of Thailand takes on Kosei Yamada and Abdellah Ezbiri of France meets Taiju Shiratori. In addition, Chadd Collins of Australia battles Hiroki Kasahara and Tessa De Kom of Holland duels Manazo Kobayashi.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY Rivals 4 on gloryfights.com and via local providers in respected markets. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm JST in Japan, which makes it 10:30 am CET in Holland, 4:30 am ET in the United States and 8:30 pm AEDT in Australia.

GLORY Rivals 4 fight card

The current GLORY Rivals 4 fight card looks as the following:

  • Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Kento Haraguchi
  • Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Kaito Ono
  • Petchpanomrung vs. Kosei Yamada
  • Abdellah Ezbiri vs. Taiju Shiratori
  • Chadd Collins vs. Hiroki Kasahara
  • Tessa De Kom vs. Manazo Kobayashi
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097