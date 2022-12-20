Women of Boxing Honored at 35th Ring 8 Holiday Event & Awards Ceremony

Women of boxing was the theme at the 35th Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Women’s boxing pioneer Christy “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Martin was presented the Boxing Legend Award, while Irish boxing icon and unified World Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor received Ring 8’s Boxer of the Year Award. A complete list of the 2022 Ring 8 Award winners is below.

In addition to the award ceremony, Ring 8 made a Special Presentation to a deserving group of individual women for their contributions to women’s boxing: Martin, plus former world champion Sonya “The Scholar” Lamonakis, who is vice president of the USA Boxing Metros (governing body of amateur boxing in NY); retired boxers Lisa Holewyne. Malissa Smith, and Kisha Snow; Jill Diamond, WBC Cares International Chairperson and WBC International Secretary; Melvina Latham, the first female Chairperson of the New York State Athletic Commission; Sparkle Lee, the first female referee sanctioned in New York; award-winning boxing photographer Emily Harney; secretary/treasurer Deni Auclair, 31 years in USA Boxing Metros; administrator Donna Acunto, 35 years working for the American Advancement in Boxing; Darcy Belyea, former assistant to Madison Square Garden matchmaker Bobby Goodman; elite boxing judge Robin Taylor; and IBF Director of Public Relations Jeannette Salazar.

Ring 8 also made a special presentation for Ring 8’s First Family, Bobby Bartels and his wife, Margaret, for their combined seven decades of service to Ring 8.

“We had close to 275 attendees,” Ring 8 President Bob Duffy said, “and everybody was extremely happy. We wanted to pay tribute to some of the women in boxing for their contributions to our sport.”

“Many of the non-boxers had more than 25 years of service to boxing. We also wanted to show that women judges, referees, photographers, etcetera are on the same level as men in the same positions. Even some of the boxers… Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano sold out Madison Square Garden.”

“We surprised the women of boxing with awards and paid tribute to our award winners as well. They are really why we do this every year, to recognize them for their contributions to New York boxing, pro and amateur. And we surprised Bobby and Margaret for all they’ve done for Ring 8 all these years.”

2022 Ring 8 Award Winners

Boxing Legend: Christy Martin

Boxer of the Year: Katie Taylor

Prospect of the Year: Cesar Francis

Humanitarian Award: Jeanette Salazar

Sam Kellerman Media Award: Ron Borges

Long & Meritorious Service Award: Ed Post

Uncrowned Champion Award: Kevin Moley

Trainer of the Year: Aureliano Sosa

Professional Official if the Year: Ricky Gonzalez

Amateur Official of the Year: Deni Auclair

Good Guy Award: Michael “Mickey” Pickford

Budd Schulberg Award: Dave Schuster

Patrick Day Sports Achievement Award: Timothy Mertens